PSL 9: Zalmi qualify for playoffs by beating Gladiators

RAWALPIND: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2024) Peshawar Zalmi qualified for the playoffs after defeating Quetta Gladiators by 76 runs on Friday night.

Gladiators' captain Riley Rossouw won the toss and invited Peshawar Zalmi to bat first in the 25th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9. However, Peshawar Zalmi managed to score 196 runs with a loss of 8 wickets in the allotted 20 overs at Rawalpindi stadium.

In pursuit of 197 runs, the Gladiators' entire team was bowled out for 120 runs in the 18th over. Saud Shakeel scored 24 and Jason Roy scored 16 runs while Captain Riley Rossouw scored 8, Sohail Khan 7, and Khurram Nawaz 5 runs. Abraar Ahmed was out for zero.

From Peshawar Zalmi, Saqib Mahmood, Liam Livingstone, Khurram Shahzad, and Mohammad Imran took 2 wickets each while Nawin-ul-Haq and Amir Jamal took one wicket each.

Before that, from Peshawar Zalmi, Captain Babar Azam remained prominent with 53 runs, Saqib Mahmood 30, Cadmore 33, Mohammad Haris 20 and Haider Ali 6 runs, while Rovman Powell remained unbeaten with 28 runs.

From Quetta Gladiators' side, Aaqib Hussain took 4 wickets, while Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, and Abraar Ahmed took one wicket each."

Playing XIs:

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Omair Bin Yousuf, Laurie Evans (wk) , Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Sohail Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Khurram Shahzad