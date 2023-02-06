PSL made Pak players into finest cricketers

Despite receiving recognition all around the world, Pakistani players believe the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has aided in enhancing their careers and building them into optimum cricketers

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):Despite receiving recognition all around the world, Pakistani players believe the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has aided in enhancing their careers and building them into optimum cricketers.

The HBL Pakistan Super League has had a profound impact on the players and cricket at large in the country. The eighth edition of the tournament, which kicks off with the defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on hosts Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium on February 13, comes with plethora of opportunities for many cricketers participating in the biggest cricketing carnival in the country. And, they are eager to pounce on it.

Speaking to PCB Digital some cricketers expressed their views on how PSL benefitted their careers. Mohammad Amir, Karachi Kings, who was the first player to take a HBL PSL hat-trick and has 54 wickets to date, said, "The HBL PSL helped me in getting back into rhythm after my return to competitive cricket. When I played the first edition of the HBL PSL, I had just made my international comeback in New Zealand and it provided me the exposure and environment of the international cricket because of the top quality of cricket.

"I travel all over the world to play cricket, and everyone rates the HBL PSL very highly because of the quality of bowling. No league comes closer in comparison when it comes to the quality of bowling, and now we are producing quality batters too.

Azam Khan, Islamabad United who has scored 632 runs at a strike rate of 134.75, said, "I was struggling against fast bowling on the tricky Abu Dhabi wickets during the HBL PSL 6 and I realised I needed to work on my ability to play against pace bowling. I started more intense practice, which made it easier to tackle pace in match situations.

"It was popularly perceived that I struggle against pace bowling at 140+ kph but for the past two years, I have vastly improved this aspect of the game and I feel satisfied to have overcome it.

Fakhar Zaman, Lahore Qalandars who was the leading run-scorer last year (588) and third most (1,939) runs in the tournament's history at 138.79), said, "I had played for Pakistan A before my HBL PSL debut, but playing against legends like Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard and sharing the dressing room with such a big name like Brendon McCullum gave me a lot of confidence.

"It is great to sharing experiences when juniors share the dressing room with senior international cricketers as they learn about game tactics. PSL will continue to benefit Pakistan cricket in the future." Usama Mir, Multan Sultans, who played in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2020 HBL PSLs for Karachi Kings, said, "The HBL PSL has had a tremendous impact on my career. It gave me recognition, which opened the doors for various franchise leagues around the world.

"The HBL PSL provides one the taste of international cricket as you are playing quality cricket in a pressure environment and you get to learn how to carry yourself in tough situations. You do not get under that much pressure in the other leagues, after you have played in the HBL PSL and the same happened with me � I found other leagues much easier after playing the HBL PSL."Wahab Riaz, Peshawar Zalmi, who was the only bowler to take 100 or more wickets HBL PSL, said, "The HBL PSL has had a great impact on the game of cricket in the country and it personally played an important role in my career.

"I was not part of the national side after the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, but as I continued to play competitive and top-quality cricket in PSL, I stayed in the rhythm and it eventually helped me to be back in the side for the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup," he said.