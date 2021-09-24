UrduPoint.com

PTDC All Set To Promote Adventure Sports

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

PTDC all set to promote adventure sports

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Adventure sports are set to get a major push in the country as Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has planned a series of events in connection with World Tourism Day, being celebrated on September 27.

"We've planned three major events in the next few days to promote tourism through adventure sports in the country", Managing Director Aftab Rana told media at a news conference on Friday.

"The first event Rock and Climbing will be jointly organized by Adventure Club and PTDC at Margalla Hills to promote adventurism among the youth. The three-day event will commence on Saturday and its concluding session will be held on September 27 (Monday) with the final contests taking place at the artificial rock wall set up at Rawal Lake View Park.

He said the second event would be held in collaboration with Pakistan Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (PHPA) in the Capital in next few days.

"The third event will be a webinar wherein tour operators and other people associated with tourism industry will be provided training as how they can promote their tourism products efficiently through social media platforms. Renowned American video logger Angela will conduct a workshop on that day", he added.

Speaking on the occasion, President Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah said Pakistan was like a gold mine of aerial sports but unfortunately the past governments did not pay any attention to it. "The Nature has bestowed Pakistan with four seasons and its climate is the best for paragliding. We are thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for paying attention to paragliding. Now Pakistan will soon be a hub of paragliding," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Sports Social Media Hub September Gold PTDC Media Event Industry Best

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

2 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

3 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

2 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

2 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

2 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.