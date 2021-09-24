PTDC all set to promote adventure sports

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Adventure sports are set to get a major push in the country as Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has planned a series of events in connection with World Tourism Day, being celebrated on September 27.

"We've planned three major events in the next few days to promote tourism through adventure sports in the country", Managing Director Aftab Rana told media at a news conference on Friday.

"The first event Rock and Climbing will be jointly organized by Adventure Club and PTDC at Margalla Hills to promote adventurism among the youth. The three-day event will commence on Saturday and its concluding session will be held on September 27 (Monday) with the final contests taking place at the artificial rock wall set up at Rawal Lake View Park.

He said the second event would be held in collaboration with Pakistan Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (PHPA) in the Capital in next few days.

"The third event will be a webinar wherein tour operators and other people associated with tourism industry will be provided training as how they can promote their tourism products efficiently through social media platforms. Renowned American video logger Angela will conduct a workshop on that day", he added.

Speaking on the occasion, President Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah said Pakistan was like a gold mine of aerial sports but unfortunately the past governments did not pay any attention to it. "The Nature has bestowed Pakistan with four seasons and its climate is the best for paragliding. We are thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for paying attention to paragliding. Now Pakistan will soon be a hub of paragliding," he added.