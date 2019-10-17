PTF delegation to visit India to attend ATF AGM, BOD Elections

A three-member Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) delegation will visit India to attend the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2019 and Board of Directors (BOD) Elections, taking place in Bangalore from November 29 to December 1

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ):A three-member Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) delegation will visit India to attend the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2019 and Board of Directors (BOD) Elections, taking place in Bangalore from November 29 to December 1.

The delegation will be comprised of PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan, Life Vice President ATF and Patron PTF Senator Dilawar Abbas, President Islamabad Tennis Association Tariq Murtaza, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

"The Pakistan delegation is proceeding to India because we feel that sports should be above politics and in this spirit, the Indian Davis Cup team should visit Islamabad for the their Davis Cup Tie against Pakistan in the end of November 2019," Salim Saifullah said in a statement.

He said that the Indian team would be provided all possible hospitality and security during the visit. "The security arrangements of PTF have already been approved by ITF requirements. We have already hosted several Davis Cup teams during the past two years and the arrangements were highly appreciated by ITF Officials who visited Islamabad supervising the ties," he added.

The PTF President also mentioned the current visit of the members of Royal family of United Kingdom stating that their visit clearly signified that the security situation in the country was of high standard.