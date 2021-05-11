MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Anton Fetisov, the head of public relations in Moscow's football club Spartak, was assaulted on the street, though whether it was related to football remains unclear, the club said on Monday.

"Yesterday evening, Anton Fetisov, the director of Spartak's public relations, was attacked; the details of the incident are under investigation.

A criminal case was initiated. Anton is now conscious. We wish him a speedy recovery and return to work," Spartak said in a statement.

Yaroslav Kulemin, Spartak's press secretary, stated that the investigators were looking into whether or not the assault was related to Fetisov's professional activities.

After securing the second place in the Russian Premier League on Monday, Spartak qualified for the UEFA Champions League.