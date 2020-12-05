Punjab-C, KP-A enter into semi-finals of U16 Hockey Championship

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-A and Punjab-C are leading in their respective pools on the points table in the Under-16 Junior National Hockey Championship organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Sports here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-A and Punjab-C are leading in their respective pools on the points table in the Under-16 Junior National Hockey Championship organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of sports here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

In Pool A, Punjab-C played five matches, won three and drew two, scored 28 goals against the opposing teams and conceded three goals against it.

Punjab C has 11 points and thus Punjab secured a place in the semi-finals.

In Pool B, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-A played four matches and won all four. KP scored 20 goals against the opposing teams and conceded three goals. Thus, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored 12 points and qualified for the semi-finals.

On the 8th day, three matches were played as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-A defeated Sindh B 7-1 after a one-sided contest. Usman scored three goals while Saadullah, Shoaib, Saqib Senior and Amir Hamza scored one goal each for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Zeeshan Ali reduced the margin for Sindh.

President of Sindh Hockey Association Ramzan Jamali was the chief guest on the occasion along with President of Provincial Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah, Secretary Hidayat Ullah and other important personalities were present.

Punjab-C defeated Balochistan B by 15-0. Captain Hamza Faiz and Abdul Qayyum scored four field goals. Hassan Amin scored two goals while M Uzair, Bilal Akram, Ali Shaan and Ali Ansar scored one goal each. The third match of the day was played between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa B and Punjab A which Punjab A won by 3-0. Emad scored two goals and Rana Waleed scored one goal for Punjab. Haroon Rasheed and Sajjad Hussain supervised the match. The field jury included Ejaz Ahmed Khokhar, Hamza Tufail and Muhammad Yaqub.