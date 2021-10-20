UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Taking Practical Steps To Promote Sports: SACM

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:51 PM

Punjab govt taking practical steps to promote sports: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Youth Affairs and Sports Malik Umar Farooq said on Wednesday that sports were useful for a human body and the Punjab government was taking practical steps to promote them

NAROWAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Youth Affairs and Sports Malik Umar Farooq said on Wednesday that sports were useful for a human body and the Punjab government was taking practical steps to promote them.

He stated this while addressing a public gathering during International Kabaddi match held on the occasion of annual Urs of Baba Yaadullah Rehmatullah at Barmangha-Shakargarh.

The SACM said the provision of sports grounds at union councils level and holding sportscompetitions in schools and colleges were in line with the promotion of sports.

Later, Malik Umar Farooq distributed prizes among the winners of Kabaddi match.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Sports Government Of Punjab Kabaddi

Recent Stories

Suspect in Assassination Plot on Dutch Prime Minis ..

Suspect in Assassination Plot on Dutch Prime Minister Denies Guilt - Lawyer

6 minutes ago
 Russia Condemns Terrorist Attack Against Syrian So ..

Russia Condemns Terrorist Attack Against Syrian Soldiers - Foreign Ministry

6 minutes ago
 China, UK have "enormous potential" for cooperatio ..

China, UK have "enormous potential" for cooperation in environmental protection

6 minutes ago
 President Alvi underlines need for producing high ..

President Alvi underlines need for producing high quality graduates

6 minutes ago
 Tax compliance termed unsatisfactorily: Mian Zahid ..

Tax compliance termed unsatisfactorily: Mian Zahid Hussain

20 minutes ago
 OCAS Opens applications for over 720 Public Colleg ..

OCAS Opens applications for over 720 Public Colleges across Punjab

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.