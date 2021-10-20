Punjab govt taking practical steps to promote sports: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Youth Affairs and Sports Malik Umar Farooq said on Wednesday that sports were useful for a human body and the Punjab government was taking practical steps to promote them

NAROWAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Youth Affairs and Sports Malik Umar Farooq said on Wednesday that sports were useful for a human body and the Punjab government was taking practical steps to promote them.

He stated this while addressing a public gathering during International Kabaddi match held on the occasion of annual Urs of Baba Yaadullah Rehmatullah at Barmangha-Shakargarh.

The SACM said the provision of sports grounds at union councils level and holding sportscompetitions in schools and colleges were in line with the promotion of sports.

Later, Malik Umar Farooq distributed prizes among the winners of Kabaddi match.