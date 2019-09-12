UrduPoint.com
Punjab Kabaddi Team To Leave For Iran

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:40 PM

Punjab kabaddi team to leave for Iran

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :A 22-member Punjab kabaddi team will depart for Iran with the collaboration of sports board Punjab here on Friday on a training-cum-competition tour.

This was stated by Secretary Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Rana Sarwar at a news conference on Thursday, along with Director Sports SBP Shahid Nizami at the national hockey stadium. Also present on the occasion were Secretary Punjab Kabaddi Association Tahir Waheed Jatt, Assistant Director Raeesur Rehman and Brand Manager Fatima Fertilizers Mohammad Mubeen.

Sarwar said the Punjab kabaddi team would play three Test matches and also take part in joint kabaddi training camp at Iranian city Tabraiz during the 10-day tour.

Secretary PKF thanked Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh for extending every kind of cooperation for the promotion of kabaddi in the province.

"Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has always played a key role for the growth of traditional game of kabaddi under the leadership of DG Sports Punjab. They also organized several kabbadi events including International KabaddiTaakra in the past," he added.

Sarwar expressed the hope that the kabaddi competitions will play an important role in strengthening mutual relations between Pakistan and Iran.

Director Sports Shahid Nizami, on this occasion, said kabaddi is one of the most favourite games of young generation and Sports Board Punjab, under the directives of Director General Sports Punjab has always offered maximum cooperation for the holding of kabaddi events.

