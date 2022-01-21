UrduPoint.com

Punjab Olympic Association Condoles Death Of Former President, PWA

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 21, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Punjab Olympic Association condoles death of former President, PWA

The President, Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) and entire Olympic family of Punjab have condoled the death of former President and Secretary, Punjab Wrestling Association Ch. Khalid Hassan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The President, Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) and entire Olympic family of Punjab have condoled the death of former President and Secretary, Punjab Wrestling Association Ch. Khalid Hassan.

They expressed their profound grief to the bereaved family and pray to Allah Almighty for the boon of departed soul.

"May Allah Almighty in his Infinite mercy shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss", they said here on Friday.

Related Topics

Punjab May Olympics Family

Recent Stories

Scholz to Discuss Presidency of EU Council, G7, Se ..

Scholz to Discuss Presidency of EU Council, G7, Security Issues With Macron on T ..

21 minutes ago
 EU to Unveil Strategy for Addressing Energy Povert ..

EU to Unveil Strategy for Addressing Energy Poverty in Africa in February - Comm ..

21 minutes ago
 All resources to be utilized to upgrade the Fire B ..

All resources to be utilized to upgrade the Fire Brigade department: Administrat ..

21 minutes ago
 Whelan's Family Commends 'Continued Engagement' of ..

Whelan's Family Commends 'Continued Engagement' of Biden Administration in His C ..

21 minutes ago
 LSM grows 3.26% in 5 months

LSM grows 3.26% in 5 months

23 minutes ago
 Court seeks final arguments on acquittal pleas of ..

Court seeks final arguments on acquittal pleas of accused in Chiniot mines & min ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.