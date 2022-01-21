Punjab Olympic Association condoles death of former President, PWA

The President, Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) and entire Olympic family of Punjab have condoled the death of former President and Secretary, Punjab Wrestling Association Ch. Khalid Hassan

The President, Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) and entire Olympic family of Punjab have condoled the death of former President and Secretary, Punjab Wrestling Association Ch. Khalid Hassan.

They expressed their profound grief to the bereaved family and pray to Allah Almighty for the boon of departed soul.

"May Allah Almighty in his Infinite mercy shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss", they said here on Friday.