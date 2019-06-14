Punjab 'Sports and Youth Affairs' budget doubled

The Punjab government, laying special focus on promotion of sports and giving importance to youth affairs, has earmarked Rs 4,000 million in the budget 2019-20, doubling the amount, allocated in the financial year 2018-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab government , laying special focus on promotion of sports and giving importance to youth affairs, has earmarked Rs 4,000 million in the budget 2019-20, doubling the amount, allocated in the financial year 2018-19.

Compared to previous year's budget allocations of Rs 2,000 million, the provincial government, under its vision, has attached greater importance to the youth affairs, sports development and creation of infrastructure and doubled the amount.

The vision is to provide sport infrastructure for sports activities and to train talented players and the youth.

The objectives and priorities set in the budget include to promote culture of sports activities and develop facilities/ infrastructure throughout the province, to lay down and formulate policies for the promotion of sports in the province, to establish sports academies in all the district and engage sports veterans at district/ tehsil level to impart training to the talented youth, to establish and provide sports facilities through public private partnership.

The strategic interventions are tehsil sports complex at Shujabad district Multan, tehsil sports complex at Dunya pur district Lodhran, tehsil sports complex at Jahanian, district Khanewal, tehsil sports complex at Minchanabad district Bahawalpur, tehsil sports complex at Khanpur district Rahim Yar Khan, tehsil sports complex at Lalian district Chiniot, tehsil sports complex at Ahmadpur Sial district Jhang, tehsil sports complex at Chak Jhumra district Faisalabad, Tehsil sports complex aty Isa Khail district Mianwali.

Achievements during financial year 2018-19 are: establishment of Shehbaz Sharif hall for indoor games at Faisalabad, construction of sports stadium at Gogera, Okara, development of sports facility at village Padhana, Lahore, development of ground Kohrian, Lahore, up gradation of sports stadium at Chowk Azam Layyah city district Layyah, construction of gymnasium at Sheikhupura ,construction of prototype gymnasium at Tehsil level, in seven tehsils of Punjab, provision of missing facilities in gymnasium at Sahiwal, provision of missing facilities in gymnasium at Lodhran, provision of missing facilities in gymnasiums at Muzaffargarh, provision of missing facilities in gymnasiums at Layyah , development of cricket at Dera Ghazi Khan.

The quantifiable targets for financial year 2019-20 are, construction of ten tehsil sports complex, construction of three volleyball grounds, to provide facilities for prioritized sports, construction of multipurpose ground, establishment of youth centres, youth activities projects.

New initiatives in financial year 2019-20 are, tehsil sports complex at Shujabad district Multan, tehsil sports complex at Dunya Pur district Lodhran, tehsil sports complex at Jananian, district Khanewal, tehsil sports complex at Chaubara district Layyah, tehsil sports complex at Minchanabad district Bahawalnagar, tehsil sports complex at Khanpur district Rahim Yar Khan, tehsil sports complex at Lalian district Chiniot, tehsil sports complex at Ahmadpur Sial district Jhang, tehsil sports complex at Chak Jhumra district Faisalabad, tehsil sports complex at Isa Khail district Mianwali and establishemtn of volleyball ground with gym at Bhaior tehsil and district Jhang.