Punjab Sports Minister, DG,SBP, greet bodybuilder Usman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Sports , Youth Affairs and Tourism RaiTaimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on Tuesday, felicitated young body-builder Usman Umer on winning gold medal in South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship at Kathmandu

Umer secured the gold medal after defeating Indian rival.

In a greeting message here Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Adnan Arshad Aulakh appreciated the performance of Usman saying that the entire nation is proud of his great achievement. "UsmanUmer won the coveted title through sheer hard work and commitment," they added.