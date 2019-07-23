UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Sports Minister, DG,SBP, Greet Bodybuilder Usman

Muhammad Rameez 21 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 09:20 PM

Punjab Sports Minister, DG,SBP, greet bodybuilder Usman

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism RaiTaimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on Tuesday, felicitated young body-builder Usman Umer on winning gold medal in South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship at Kathmandu, Nepal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism RaiTaimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on Tuesday, felicitated young body-builder Usman Umer on winning gold medal in South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship at Kathmandu, Nepal.

Umer secured the gold medal after defeating Indian rival.

In a greeting message here Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Adnan Arshad Aulakh appreciated the performance of Usman saying that the entire nation is proud of his great achievement. "UsmanUmer won the coveted title through sheer hard work and commitment," they added.

Related Topics

India Sports Punjab Young Kathmandu Nepal Gold Asia

Recent Stories

Communist Party of Britain Says Johnson May Be Abl ..

18 seconds ago

Moscow Summons S. Korean Attache to Protest Danger ..

20 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler forms &#039;Khalid Al Qasimi Humanit ..

1 hour ago

Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2019 announced

1 hour ago

KP IGP suspends two police officers over poor perf ..

23 seconds ago

Partly cloudy with chances of drizzle likely in Ka ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.