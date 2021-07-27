Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has congratulated 19-year-old mountaineer Shehroze Kashif on scaling world's second highest peak K-2 on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has congratulated 19-year-old mountaineer Shehroze Kashif on scaling world's second highest peak K-2 on Tuesday.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said here that Shehroze Kashif, who is the Youth Ambassador of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab, became the youngest mountaineer of the world to reach the summit of K-2.

"The scaling of the world's two highest peaks Mount Everest and K-2 within the period of three months at such a young age is absolutely a great achievement. The entire Pakistan nation is proud of Shehroze's unique feat," he added.

Punjab Minister for Sports said Shehroze unfurled Pakistan's flag on world's two highest peaks which is a grand distinction. "Really, we are proud of Shehroze's courage, talent and abilities. He is a true role model for the young generation of our country," he added.

Shehroze's father Kashif Salman, who remained in touch with Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti to update him about Shehroze's K-2 expedition, thanked Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs for encouraging and extending every kind of cooperation to Shehroze Kashif for his record-breaking expeditions.