Punjab's Badminton And Futsal Teams To Participate In Inter-Provincial Events

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:37 PM

Punjab's badminton and futsal teams to participate in Inter-Provincial events

Punjab's badminton and futsal teams left for Quetta on Tuesday to feature in the Inter-Provincial Male Under-17 and Female Under-16 Badminton and Futsal Tournaments to be staged from Oct 15 to 17.

Director General sports board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh expressed his best wishes for Punjab teams and urged the players to demonstrate their best game abilities in the upcoming Inter-Provincial event. "Our coaches imparted the best training to male and female badminton players during the training camp".

Divisional Sports Officer Gujranwala Waheed Babar will be manager of the male and female badminton teams.

Shaista Qaiser (Assistant Manager), Zareena Waqar (Girls' coach), Sajid Hussain (Boys' coach) will also accompany the teams.

U-16 girls touring squad: Tayyba Shafiq, Aysha Shafiq, Aimen Fatima, Kashmine Nadeem and Kinz ul Eman.

U-17 boys touring squad: Saad Amir, Ibraheem Rasheed, Zain Bajwa, Ammar Janjua and Mohad bi Rafay.

Meanwhile, Punjab's male and female futsal teams will consist of 12 members each (10 players and two officials). M Ijaz will be manager of the male and female futsal teams.

