Qadeer Rehman Wins Hashim Khan KP Junior U17 Squash Title

Muhammad Rameez Published June 24, 2023 | 09:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Qadeer Rehman clinched the trophy of the Hashim Khan KP Junior Squash Championship U17 category organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association which concluded here on Saturday.

Former World Champion Mohib Ullah Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who witnessed the final of the U11, U13, U15 and U17 category along with Women Senior Squash Championship final. Chairman of KP Squash Association and Squash Legend Qamar Zaman, Sajjad Khalil, Executive Member and Director Blue Tone academy Wazir Gul, Chief Referee Munawar Zaman, coaches and players were also present.

In the final of the U17 category Qadeer Rehman defeated Muhammad Furqan by 4-11, 11-7, 11-4 and 11-3 in a one-sided affair. In the U15 final Talal Rehman recorded victory against Abdullah Zaman in another one-sided match, the score was 11-3, 11-6 and 11-6.

In the Under-13 final, Danish Sikandar defeated Abdul Kabir by 3-0, the score was 13-11, 13-11 and 11-5. Abdul Kabir gave a tough resistance to Danish Sikander in the first and second sets wherein they were stretched to 13-11 in each set. However, Danish Sikander did not take much time in the third and decisive sets and marched into victory at 11-5. In the U11 final Ayan Mehboob defeated Ahmad Ali Naz by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-9 and 11-9.

In the Women Senior category Pakistan No. 1 Sana Bahadur of Pakistan Army in the Junior category, recorded victory against Kainat Amir, also from Pakistan Army by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-9 and 12-10. Sana Bahadur fully dominated the proceedings and did not allow her rival to play with free hands.

At the end of the final, the chief guest Mohib Ullah Khan gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up.

More Stories From Sports