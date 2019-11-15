Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Final To Be Played From 27 December
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:28 PM
The final of the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy has been rescheduled and will be played from 27 till 31 December at Karachi’s National Stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s domestic cricket department announced on Friday
The decision has been made after Sri Lanka confirmed to play their World Test Championship matches against Pakistan in Rawalpindi (11-15 Dec) and Karachi (19-23 December).
Previously, the match was scheduled to be held from 9-13 December at the same venue.
Meanwhile, the eighth and ninth round matches between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been shifted to Karachi due to unexpected and unfavourable weather conditions.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will now host Balochistan at the UBL Sports Complex, while Central Punjab will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the NBP Sports Complex.
Schedule:
Round Eight (18-21 Nov):
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Balochistan, UBL Sports Complex, Karachi
Sindh v Central Punjab, National Stadium, Karachi
Northern v Southern Punjab, KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi
Round Nine (25-28 Nov):
Balochistan v Northern, UBL Sports Complex, Karachi
Southern Punjab v Sindh, National Stadium, Karachi
Central Punjab v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, NBP Sports Complex, Karachi
Round Ten (2-5 Dec):
Balochistan v Sindh, National Stadium, Karachi
Southern Punjab v Central Punjab, State Bank Stadium, Karachi
Northern v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, UBL Sports Complex, Karachi
Final (27-31 Dec):
TBD v TBD, National Stadium, Karachi