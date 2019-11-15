UrduPoint.com
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Final To Be Played From 27 December

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:28 PM

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final to be played from 27 December

The final of the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy has been rescheduled and will be played from 27 till 31 December at Karachi’s National Stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s domestic cricket department announced on Friday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019) The final of the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy has been rescheduled and will be played from 27 till 31 December at Karachi’s National Stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s domestic cricket department announced on Friday.

The decision has been made after Sri Lanka confirmed to play their World Test Championship matches against Pakistan in Rawalpindi (11-15 Dec) and Karachi (19-23 December).

Previously, the match was scheduled to be held from 9-13 December at the same venue.

Meanwhile, the eighth and ninth round matches between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been shifted to Karachi due to unexpected and unfavourable weather conditions.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will now host Balochistan at the UBL Sports Complex, while Central Punjab will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the NBP Sports Complex.

Schedule:

Round Eight (18-21 Nov):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Balochistan, UBL Sports Complex, Karachi

Sindh v Central Punjab, National Stadium, Karachi

Northern v Southern Punjab, KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi

Round Nine (25-28 Nov):

Balochistan v Northern, UBL Sports Complex, Karachi

Southern Punjab v Sindh, National Stadium, Karachi

Central Punjab v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, NBP Sports Complex, Karachi

Round Ten (2-5 Dec):

Balochistan v Sindh, National Stadium, Karachi

Southern Punjab v Central Punjab, State Bank Stadium, Karachi

Northern v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, UBL Sports Complex, Karachi

Final (27-31 Dec):

TBD v TBD, National Stadium, Karachi

