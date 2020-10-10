UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quartararo Fastest In Third Free Practice At Le Mans

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 03:54 PM

Quartararo fastest in third free practice at Le Mans

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo returned to flying form in a tightly-contested third free practice session at the Bugatti circuit at Le Mans on Saturday, setting the fastest time ahead of qualifying

Le Mans, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Frenchman Fabio Quartararo returned to flying form in a tightly-contested third free practice session at the Bugatti circuit at Le Mans on Saturday, setting the fastest time ahead of qualifying.

The 21-year-old Yamaha rider leads of the world championships and considers the circuit his spiritual home.

Quartararo, who was only 11th fastest on Friday, timed 0.13 faster combined than Portuguese KTM man Miguel Oliveira while another Yamaha man Italy's Franco Morbidelli was third at 0.157.

The session was marred by a series of falls put down to cool temperatures weakening tyre grip with Quartararo's title rival the Spaniard Joan Mir hitting the tarmac.

Mir was in good company as Alex Rins, Valentino Rossi (Yamaha), Jack Miller (Ducati-Pramac) and the two Honda men Alex Marquez and Stefan Bradl all took tumbles.

Quartararo leads Mir by a slender eight points with six races to go ahead of the only race to be held in France this season.

Times after the third practice at the French MotoGP:1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha-SRT) 1min 32.319 sec, 2. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM-Tech3) at 0.130 sec, 3. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 0.157, 4. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati-Pramac) 0.184, 5. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda-LCR) 0.239, 6. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Avintia) 0.312, 7. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 0.321, 8. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 0.329, 9. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 0.341,10. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 0.367

Related Topics

World France Company Honda Le Mans Man Italy All Bugatti Race

Recent Stories

North Korean TV starts military parade broadcast

1 minute ago

ANF seizes 41.50 kg heroin, two arrested

1 minute ago

Corpse recovered from river Chenab

1 minute ago

North Korea defies coronavirus with huge military ..

6 minutes ago

Three booked for violating marriage act

6 minutes ago

Govt will use all resources to bring food prices d ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.