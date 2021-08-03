UrduPoint.com

Rain Interrupts Final West Indies-Pakistan T20

Rain interrupted play in the final T20 International of the four-match series between the West Indies and Pakistan at the National Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday

West Indies were 30 without loss off three overs after being put in to bat.

Two matches, the first in Barbados six days ago and the third at Providence on Sunday, were abandoned as no-results because of torrential downpours.

Pakistan lead the rain-affected series 1-0, having won the lone completed fixture, also at Providence, by seven runs on Saturday.

