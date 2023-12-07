Open Menu

Rain Washes Out Second Day In Bangladesh, NZ Test

Muhammad Rameez Published December 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Rain washes out second day in Bangladesh, NZ Test

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Rain washed out the second day of play without a ball being bowled Thursday in the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Match officials called an end to the day at around 2:00 pm local time (0800 GMT) with the weather showing no signs of improvement.

Fifteen wickets fell in the first day with the tourists trailing by 117 after being held to 55-5 at stumps.

Bangladesh opted to bat first and were all out for 172 runs in their first innings.

The hosts lead the two-match series 1-0 after a 150-run win in the opening Test in Sylhet.

