Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament Kicks Off On Thursday
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 27, 2024 | 07:04 PM
All Pakistan 3x3 Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament will roll into action on Thursday at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) All Pakistan 3x3 Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament will roll into action on Thursday at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad.
According to Federal Basketball Association Secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor, several basketball clubs and departments from around the country are participating in the event.
He said the tournament would be played under floodlights.
“The tournament, will help showcase the growing talent in three distinct categories including Men's Departmental Tournament, Club Tournament for men and the Women's Tournament," he said in a statement.
Ouj said the men's departmental tournament would see fierce competition among 12 teams from prestigious departments including Wapda, Army, Navy and Police.
Meanwhile, the Club Tournament is expected to be a grand affair with 48 teams from various cities across Pakistan competing for the top spot.
The women's tournament will feature 12 teams, highlighting the growing interest and participation of women in basketball.ý
Ouj E Zahoor said that this year's 3x3 Ramadan Cup was more than just a tournament. "It is a celebration of basketball and its rapidly growing format, 3x3, which has been gaining international acclaim and popularity. The event is set to provide a significant boost to the sport's visibility and interest among the youth and sports enthusiasts across Pakistan," he added.
Recent Stories
Adolescent’s murder: DPO activates investigations for criminals' arrest
Al khidmat foundation hosts Iftar dinner for Orphan children
Abdullah Gul meets Romanian Ambassador, underscore Pakistani technical resource ..
Citizen robbed at gun point
438,547 families assisted under Ramadan package: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister fo ..
Govt. committed for infrastructure development, ensure ease of doing business in ..
Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wipe out polio
Cheques distributed to promote small and medium enterprises in agriculture and l ..
SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants to 8 SMEs in Hyderabad under GR ..
ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025
KU extends submission of B.Com exam form, fees till April 16
PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 20251 hour ago
-
PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain2 hours ago
-
Fuellkrug strikes late to send Germany past Netherlands10 hours ago
-
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying19 hours ago
-
PTV, Tower sports bag ICC rights in Pakistan till 202520 hours ago
-
Pak women to meet Indian counterparts in Asia Cup on July 2121 hours ago
-
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying21 hours ago
-
Germany have belief back ahead of Euro 2024, says Lahm21 hours ago
-
Sania, Nabeel overjoyed to receive Pride of Pakistan1 day ago
-
Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November1 day ago
-
Pak to tour Australia for 3 ODIs, T20Is in November1 day ago
-
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi1 day ago