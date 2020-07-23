Ramiz asks Pakistan to learn from West Indies' disaster in 2nd Test

Former captain Ramiz Raja has said that Pakistan should learn from West Indies' batting disaster against England in the second Test and plan accordingly for their upcoming series. In a live interactive session with fans on his YouTube channel 'RamizSpeaks', the cricketer-turned commentator said that Pakistan batsmen would have to learn the art of building their innings to post a decent total on the board against England

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Former captain Ramiz Raja has said that Pakistan should learn from West Indies' batting disaster against England in the second Test and plan accordingly for their upcoming series. In a live interactive session with fans on his YouTube channel 'RamizSpeaks', the cricketer-turned commentator said that Pakistan batsmen would have to learn the art of building their innings to post a decent total on the board against England.

"Just scoring half centuries will not be enough. Even if three batsmen score fifties it will not do the job as this will not ensure a win. Anyone scoring a fifty will have to convert that into a hundred. This is very important." Ramiz said that England had a strong bowling lineup, which devastated West Indies batting in the second Test by bowling short-pitched balls.

He said that England pacers would employ the same tactic of bouncing Pakistan batsmen in order to get them out cheaply. "Pakistan should learn from the West Indies' disaster. I feel like West Indies, Pakistan batsmen will be attacked with the bouncers, hence they'll have to be careful against these balls," he insisted.

According to Ramiz the real challenge for Pakistan batsmen will be when they will face English bowlers with the new ball. "I've already stated that Pakistan should play three openers because the battle against England will be with the new ball. Imam-ul-Haq, who has the experience should come at the one-down position. "If Pakistan succeed in controlling the fast bowling then they can win the contest," he added. He said Abid Ali was in form as he had been scoring runs but this time he would bat in difficult conditions.

He said England bowlers would try to outgun him by bowling short balls. "Abid Ali does not play short balls well, hence he will have to take care of bouncers. The England bowler will come with full homework and try to disturb his form." Ramiz said that there was a chance for Pakistan during practice matches to work on the ways they would be tested by England bowlers in the Test series. "Pakistan should prepare themselves by keeping in mind as how West Indies batsmen were handled by English pacers in the second Test. During the practice matches, it would have been better if Pakistan fast bowlers had bowled only short-pitched balls in a full session." Ramiz also expressed the pleasure to see Pakistan batsmen scoring some big runs in practice matches.

"The good thing is that we have seen centuries [in practice matches]. It is also a positive sign that Haider Ali has scored a fifty." Ramiz said that Haider Ali was a young player and he should be treated in a good way. "Haider Ali is as talented as Babar Ali. He should be encouraged as if we find another Babar Azam in the form of Haider Ali it would be a great success for Pakistan. "He should be taken along with the team the way [then captain] Imran Khan took Inzamam-ul-Haq and turned him into a hero from nobody.

He reminisced that during the 1992 World Cup Imran used to tell Inzamam in team meetings that he could prove even bigger star than legendary Javed Miandad. "And, he proved that by becoming a great star. "I can hope that when Haider Ali will return from England tour, he will be a superstar because he has a lot of potential."