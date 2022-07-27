UrduPoint.com

Ramsey Agrees To End Juve Contract Early

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 27, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has left Juventus a year before the end of his deal, the Italian club said on Tuesday.

Ramsey, 31, joined Juve in 2019 as a free agent after spending almost eight years at Arsenal and won the Serie A title in his first campaign in Turin.

Last season, he spent five months on loan at Rangers before helping his country to qualification for this year's World Cup with a play-off win over Ukraine.

"Aaron Ramsey's contract with Juventus has been mutually terminated," the club posted on Twitter.

Last week he was left out of Juve's squad for their pre-season tour in the United States.

"I want to focus on the positives and overall I have enjoyed my time in Torino," Ramsey said in English on Instagram.

"I will never forget this experience together," he added in Italian.

Wales start their World Cup campaign against the United States on November 21 and will also face Iran and England in the group stage.

