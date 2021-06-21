UrduPoint.com
Real Madrid Ace Marcelo Visits Dubai Sports Council, Discusses Starting Projects In Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 04:05 PM

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, received Real Madrid star Marcelo, at the Council’s headquarters on Monday, in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th April, 2021) His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, received Real Madrid star Marcelo, at the Council’s headquarters on Monday, in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council.

The Brazilian, who has captained both his national team and Spanish powerhouses Real, discussed several projects and initiatives at the meeting and expressed his desire to work alongside Dubai Sports Council, especially at the academy level, for the betterment of football here.

Welcoming the 33-year-old to Dubai, His Excellency Saeed Hareb promised Marcelo all the support he needs and presented him with a copy of “My Story” - the anecdotal memoir of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

More Stories From Sports

