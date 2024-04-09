Real Madrid V Manchester City Champions League Starting Line-ups
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 09, 2024 | 11:46 PM
Starting line-ups for the Champions League quarter-final first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT)
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Starting line-ups for the Champions League quarter-final first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT):
Real Madrid (4-4-2)
Andriy Lunin; Dani Carvajal (capt), Antonio Rudiger, Aurelien Tchouameni, Ferland Mendy; Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior
Manchester City (4-2-3-1)
Stefan Ortega; Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Ruben Dias (capt), Josko Gvardiol; Rodri Hernandez, Mateo Kovacic; Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland
Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP)
Referee: Francois Letexier (FRA)
afp
Recent Stories
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid
Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies aged 94
'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime minister Simon Harris?
Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead
More Stories From Sports
-
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique1 minute ago
-
Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Dortmund 'hardest' team Atletico could face: Simeone1 hour ago
-
Djokovic cruises in Monte Carlo after Alcaraz withdraws injured1 hour ago
-
Injured Alcaraz withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi for PCB-HEC nexus to promote college cricket2 hours ago
-
Serie A asks for Rome derby racism probe1 hour ago
-
Five women cricketers recalled in Pakistan’s white-ball squads4 hours ago
-
Devine, Jones gain big in ICC Women Rankings5 hours ago
-
Two maiden call-ups, two come-backs mark 17-member Pak T20I squad against New Zealand4 hours ago
-
National Women Football championship starts on May 5, in Karachi6 hours ago
-
Two maiden call-ups, two come-backs mark 17-member Pak T20I squad for New Zealand series4 hours ago