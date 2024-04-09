Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

Starting line-ups for the Champions League quarter-final first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Starting line-ups for the Champions League quarter-final first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Real Madrid (4-4-2)

Andriy Lunin; Dani Carvajal (capt), Antonio Rudiger, Aurelien Tchouameni, Ferland Mendy; Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA)

Manchester City (4-2-3-1)

Stefan Ortega; Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Ruben Dias (capt), Josko Gvardiol; Rodri Hernandez, Mateo Kovacic; Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP)

Referee: Francois Letexier (FRA)

afp