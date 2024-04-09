Open Menu

Real Madrid V Manchester City Champions League Starting Line-ups

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 09, 2024 | 11:46 PM

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

Starting line-ups for the Champions League quarter-final first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Starting line-ups for the Champions League quarter-final first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Real Madrid (4-4-2)

Andriy Lunin; Dani Carvajal (capt), Antonio Rudiger, Aurelien Tchouameni, Ferland Mendy; Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA)

Manchester City (4-2-3-1)

Stefan Ortega; Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Ruben Dias (capt), Josko Gvardiol; Rodri Hernandez, Mateo Kovacic; Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP)

Referee: Francois Letexier (FRA)

afp

Related Topics

Santiago Ita Real Madrid Manchester City Coach

Recent Stories

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

59 seconds ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

1 minute ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

11 minutes ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

1 minute ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

1 minute ago
 Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related ..

Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes

42 minutes ago
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platf ..

Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring

1 hour ago
 S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run ..

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election

1 hour ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders r ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid

1 hour ago
 Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies ..

Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies aged 94

2 hours ago
 'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime min ..

'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime minister Simon Harris?

2 hours ago
 Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead

Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports