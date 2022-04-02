UrduPoint.com

'Really Special' Mahmudul Defies South Africa With Milestone Century

Mahmudul Hasan earned high praise from Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons after a marathon century on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Saturday

The 21-year-old opening batsman made 137 and became the first Bangladesh batsman to score a Test century against South Africa.

He was last man out in Bangladesh's innings of 298.

South Africa stretched their lead to 75 runs without losing a wicket before bad light stopped play.

"It was something really special for Bangladesh and I'm not sure there has been any better innings by a Bangladesh batsman in Test cricket," said Siddons.

"Today's innings was one of patience and a great game plan. He didn't try to play any expansive shots that weren't in his repertoire and we're all really proud of the way he went about it.

"He manipulated the field quite well. He hit over the top when the field was up and when they put a few at the back he knocked it for one. He was waiting for the bad ball and believing he could bat for six hours." Mahmudul was unruffled in only his third Test match as he calmly picked the right balls from which to score.

It took him six hours and 269 balls to reach his hundred and he continued to bat patiently until the eighth wicket fell.

Then he unleashed a flurry of strokes, hitting off-spinner Simon Harmer for a six and a four and a single in one over before striking four fours in the next over from Wiaan Mulder.

He was caught at slip off fast bowler Lizaad Williams after an innings lasting 443 minutes. He faced 326 balls and hit 14 fours and two sixes.

"I've only known him two months now and he was one of the boys who really caught my eye because of his talent, work ethic and patience," said Siddons.

- 'Result in this wicket' - "No-one really knows a lot about him unless you've been watching Bangladesh domestic cricket." Mahmudul was out for nought and six in his debut Test against Pakistan in Mirpur in December but made 78 in Bangladesh's win against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in January.

Williams, who took three for 54 on debut, echoed Siddons' comment.

"I don't think we knew too much about him. But I do feel he had a good game plan. He didn't take the short ball on, he played spin well. When the field was up he went over, pushing the guys back and then milking the singles. Credit to him, he played really well." The pitch offered turn for the spinners and occasional low bounce for the seamers.

"There is a result in this wicket but it is going to require a lot of hard work from us," said Williams.

Siddons said it was important that Bangladesh did not "over-attack" on Sunday morning.

"We're a little bit behind ... 250 will be a hard chase." Mahmudul shared useful parnerships of 82 with Liton Das (41), 33 with Yasir Ali (22) and 51 with Mehidy Hasan (29) as Bangladesh kept South Africa in the field for most of the day.

Siddons said all the Bangladesh batsmen had shown discipline.

"Throughout our innings there was not one batsman who played a bad shot to get out. It was good bowling and one bad run-out. Everyone was patient."The run-out came when Yasir, who had looked in good form, found himself at the same end as Mahmudul when he went for an unlikely second run.

