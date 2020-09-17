UrduPoint.com
Reed Aces Par-3 Seventh At Winged Foot In US Open

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:17 PM

Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, aced the 165-yard par-3 seventh hole at Winged Foot in Thursday's opening round of the 120th US Open golf tournament

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, aced the 165-yard par-3 seventh hole at Winged Foot in Thursday's opening round of the 120th US Open golf tournament.

The 30-year-old American opened with four pars at the famed course in suburban Mamaroneck, then stumbled with a double bogey at the par-4 fifth.

Reed missed the fairway, needed four to reach the green and missed a five-foot bogey putt at the fifth, but responded with a birdie at the par-4 sixth to stand 1-over.

That set the stage for his hole-in-one off the seventh tee, which put Reed on 1-under for the tournament, two off the early lead held by US amateur Davis Thompson.

Reed's best US Open showing in six prior starts was fourth in 2018 in the first major start after his Masters triumph.

Expressive Reed picked up the nickname "Captain America" for his success and style with opposing fans at the Ryder Cup.

