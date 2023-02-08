Reifer, Blackwood hit half-centuries for Windies in Zimbabwe

Raymon Reifer and Jermaine Blackwood scored half-centuries as the West Indies declared their second innings at 203-5 on Wednesday on the final day of the first Test against Zimbabwe

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Raymon Reifer and Jermaine Blackwood scored half-centuries as the West Indies declared their second innings at 203-5 on Wednesday on the final day of the first Test against Zimbabwe.

Reifer made 58 and Blackwood 57 as the tourists built a 271-run lead during the penultimate session of the match at Queens sports Club in the southwestern city of Bulawayo.

The pair atoned for poor first-innings showings with Reifer making just two runs and Blackwood five.

Reifer struck nine fours before being caught and bowled by spinner Wellington Masakadza while Blackwood got a faint edge to wicketkeeper Tafadzwa Tsiga off Masakadza after hitting a six and five fours.

Tsiga, one of five Test newcomers for Zimbabwe, claimed another victim when Roston Chase edged an out-swinging Brad Evans delivery having made 14.

Earlier, first-innings big scorers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kraigg Brathwaite were less successful second time round.

Chanderpaul, the son of former West Indies skipper Shivnarine, struck an unbeaten 207 and captain Brathwaite 182 in the first innings.

Batting again, Chanderpaul did not manage even one boundary before being bowled by quickie Evans for 15 after a thin inside edge sent the ball back onto his stumps.

Brathwaite joined his fellow opener in the pavilion 27 deliveries later, having made 25, when trapped leg before by Masakadza after the bat got stuck behind his pad.

Both teams made first innings declarations with the West Indies posting 447-6 and Zimbabwe 379-9 in a rain-affected match.