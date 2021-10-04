Reigning Mr Olympia Big Ramy and eight-time champ Ronnie Coleman to headline 2021 Dubai Muscle Show

Organised in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, this year’s Dubai Muscle Show takes place from October 28-30 at Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021) Mark your calendars! Held in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, The Middle East’s largest fitness and wellness exhibition that includes Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry, is making a highly anticipated comeback this year for an action-packed three days of fitness and fun from 28th to 30th October 2021.

Featuring the biggest names in fitness, the most diverse schedule of workout classes and the greatest number of exhibiters than ever before, this year’s event is set to be the best one yet. Tickets are now on sale for a flash price starting at AED 20 for a one day ticket, AED 55 for a two-day ticket and AED 75 for a ticket to attend all three days.

Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry will showcase 250 exhibitors of world leading sports nutrition, fitness and bodybuilding brands from 25 countries, as well as over 600 inspirational athletes and health and fitness influencers from around the globe. Visitors will also be able to access inspirational and educational talks, meet and greets with some of the fitness industry’s biggest names, world-renowned competitions, a back-to-back schedule of exciting group fitness classes, and unmissable business seminars. There will also be thousands of free sample giveaways and special discounts over the weekend too.

The first of its kind exhibition to take place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will unite all areas of the fitness industry across its 20,000 sqm exhibition space with its epic headliners and jam-packed schedule of events, and its comeback is a true testament to how the health and fitness industry is recovering from the pandemic.

Khalid Al Awar, Director of Events at Dubai Sports Council, said: “We’re proud to be hosting one of the world’s best events here in Dubai once again later this year. Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry is a testament to how strong the fitness industry is here in the Middle East. The event is set to be bigger than ever before which shows how well we’re doing in recovering from the pandemic and we can’t wait to welcome back so many brands, athletes and visitors this October.”

Craig Hartley, Marketing Director at HBG Events, organizers of the exhibition commented on its return: “With the pandemic encouraging people to prioritize their health more than ever before, we are extremely excited to be able to bring this event back and give people the opportunity to learn more about health and fitness as well as giving the industry a platform to meet face-to-face for business development, networking and education. There really is no other event like this exhibition around and its comeback just shows how the industry has bounced back stronger than ever. The energy across the weekend is second to none and we can’t wait to welcome back visitors this year for an even bigger and better event.”

Highlights from this year’s events include:

Dubai Muscle Show

This year’s Dubai Muscle Show is not to be missed as it returns with its biggest superset of headliners yet including eight-time Mr Olympia, Ronnie Coleman and the most successful Arab bodybuilder and reigning and defending Mr Olympia bodybuilding champion, Big Ramy.

Known as the Middle East’s leading international fitness and bodybuilding event, Dubai Muscle Show brings together likeminded lifters from around the world, giving attendees the chance to access speaker sessions and exclusive meet-and-greets with its legendary headliners.

A hub to pick up expert industry advice and tips and tricks from fitness experts, Dubai Muscle Show will give guests the chance to try new products and samples and discover more about the headline sponsor, leading martial arts and fitness academy, Team Nogueira. Guests will also be able to explore the exhibition area over the three days which will be packed full of everything to do with the exciting bodybuilding and fitness industry as it welcomes Gold Sponsors Bang Energy, Panatta, Manuku, Silver Sponsor Applied Nutrition, and other leading brands like Squat Wolf, Fitness Authority Nutrition, Ronnie Coleman Signature Series, Olimp Sport Nutrition and Genetic Nutrition.

Dubai Active

The Middle East’s biggest celebration of fitness and wellness is returning with its most exciting event line up yet! Presented by Dubai’s first women’s only gym, Fit n Glam, this year’s Dubai Active will give visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of health and fitness for three action-packed days.

Bringing together the biggest celebrity trainers, studio classes, fitness brands and expert speakers in the industry, this year’s Dubai Active will be full of opportunities for attendees to level up their fitness knowledge, meet their favourite fitness influencers and elite trainers, and take part in unlimited free and exciting workout classes, interactive workshops and talks led by expert speakers on the Spinney’s Wellness stage.

Celebrating the city’s love of all things health and fitness, Dubai Active will host fitness and yoga classes over the entire weekend from some of Dubai’s most loved gyms and studios including Fit N Glam, The Platform Studios, Les Mills, Zumba, Mashup Conditioning and UN1T, the new global franchise that is taking the industry by storm. One of the leading fitness apps in the world, Shreddy will also be hosting classes with some of its highest profile global influencers who will be announced soon. Attendees will be able to sample and shop exclusive ranges from leading brands in fitness, apparel, beauty and nutrition, and discover more about Gold Sponsors Befit and BiOptimisers, Wellness Stage Sponsor Spinney’s, Silver Sponsor Pocari Sweat, Yoga Studio Sponsor FIJI Water and Official Water Sponsor Lauretana. Brands such as L'Couture, Beyond Resilience, Aurum Activewear, L'etoile Sport, Zumba will also be exhibiting over the weekend.

This year, Dubai Active will also host functional fitness competition, Turf Games. The biggest event of its kind to take place in the Middle East, the competition will invite athletes of all levels to battle it out in both individual and pair workout competitions.

Dubai Active Industry

The Middle East’s only international fitness, wellness and sports tradeshow is back this year to give brands and businesses the chance to connect again since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With 95% of stand space already sold out, this year’s event is set to be the biggest yet and will feature some of the world’s leading fitness and wellness B2B brands who specialize in equipment, technology and education.

A dedicated platform for fitness professionals and business owners, Dubai Active Industry facilitates business development, networking, education and training opportunities, giving attendees exclusive access to insider knowledge through summits, talks and events. A place for people to take inspiration from CEOs and Founders of major fitness brands, the summits will cover topics such as fitness and business, start-ups in fitness, and the future of wellness in the Middle East which will give insight into the Middle East’s spa and wellness industry.

Dubai Active industry will feature a showcase of the world’s leading brands such as; Platinum Sponsor Anytime Fitness, Gold Sponsor AKI Fitness, Business Hub Sponsor Active IQ, as well as Panatta, Life Fitness, Rogue, TuffStuff, Canali Systems, Watson Gym Equipment and Concept 2 who will be exhibiting over the weekend.

Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry will be operating with the highest level of safety measures and precautions in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry is organised by HBG Events in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council. HBG is part of the Italian Exhibition Group – organisers of Rimini Wellness in Italy, one of the premier events in the world within the fitness, wellness and sport sectors.

Flash sale tickets are now available to purchase online.

Dubai Muscle Show Talent

· Eight-time Mr Olympia, Ronnie Coleman

· Reigning and defending Mr Olympia bodybuilding champion, Big Ramy

· Forbes top 10 Fitness Influencer, Simeon Panda

· IFBB Pro Bodybuilder and 1st place Toronto Pro Men’s Bodybuilding, Jon de la Rosa

· IFBB Hall of Famer and Mr Olympia Runner Up, Kevin Levrone

· Powerlifting World Record Holder, Larry Wheels

· IFPA pro bodybuilder and IFPA Pro International: Heavyweight Winner, Layne Norton

· 2x Pro INBA Fitness and Sport Model Category Winner, Holly Baxter

· IFBB NY Pro Wellness Champion, Yarishna Ayala

· IFBB Pro Bodybuilder, 1st Place New York Pro, Regan Grimes

· IFBB Pro Bodybuilder, 11x Mr Olympia Competitor, Dennis James

· Fitness Influencer, Tony Huge

· IFBB Pro and 12th time Mr Olympia competitor, Victor Martinez

· Fitness Model, Carmen Bieri

· Fitness Model, Michelle Bieri