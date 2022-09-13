'Replace Chief Selector," Sadiq Mohammad reacts to Pakistan poor performance in Asia Cup

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former cricketer has question selection of players, especially of Iftikhar and Asif, saying that Imam-ul-Haq open with Rizwan in all T20s due to his correct technique followed by Babar, Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafiq.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2022) Former Test cricketer Sadiq Mohammad on Tuesday asked the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) to replace chief selector Mohammad Waseem.

The demands came after Pakistani team lost to Sri Lanka in the final match on Sunday.

Sadiq said that there was need to change the selection team, especially Mohammad Waseem.

He said that that there was an undisciplined batting from Pakistan, pointing out there were only two proper batsmen in the squad — skipper Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan and the rest were just sloggers.

Sadiq Mohammad who was left-handed batsman played 41 Tests and 19 ODIs for Pakistan.

The former cricketer was of the view that Asif and Iftikhar were favourites of the chief selector.

"Both have been selected in the team for all away tours although they haven't done well," said Asif, adding that he thought that they should be rested for good.

He questioned the selection process, saying that both the players were of club standard and they should not be selected even for the domestic regional teams as it would eprive the upcoming deserving youngsters.

He also raised question about Fakhar Zaman, adding that he had never been consistent.

Sadia said that batsmen with good techniques can help Pakistan achieve targets through sensible batting.

“The way Mohammad Yousuf, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas and Asif Iqbal used to perform is the need of today,” he was quoted as saying.

The former cricketer gave some suggestions to improve the batting.

“Asif, Iftikhar and, to some extent, Fakhar Zaman cannot take ones and twos. Fakhar could have been better as an opener as he would have utilised the circle in the power-play in the Asia Cup,” said Sadiq while agreeing with former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur’s suggestion to separate Babar Azam and Mohamad Rizwan.

“Coach Saqlain should have taken a decision or suggested to Babar Azam to play at No 3 as he was going through a lean patch,” Sadiq said.

“I would suggest that Imam-ul-Haq open with Rizwan in all T20s due to his correct technique. Babar, Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafiq should follow them,".

“A technically correct middle order batsman can also hit sixes and he is capable of keeping the scoreboard ticking and keeps bringing seven to eight runs in an over,” the former cricketer said.