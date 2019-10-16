UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rivalry, What Rivalry? McIlroy Has No Majors Since I Joined Tour - Koepka

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:28 AM

Rivalry, what rivalry? McIlroy has no majors since I joined tour - Koepka

World number one Brooks Koepka on Wednesday took a big swipe at notions of a rivalry with Rory McIlroy, pointing out that the Northern Irishman had not won a major since the American joined the PGA Tour

Jeju, South Korea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :World number one Brooks Koepka on Wednesday took a big swipe at notions of a rivalry with Rory McIlroy, pointing out that the Northern Irishman had not won a major since the American joined the PGA Tour.

"I've been out here for, what, five years. Rory hasn't won a major since I've been on the PGA Tour. So I just don't view it as a rivalry," Koepka told AFP ahead of his defence of the CJ Cup in Jeju, South Korea which begins on Thursday.

Second-ranked McIlroy's last major victory came at the 2014 US PGA Championship, while Koepka was still playing on the European Tour and yet to take up his PGA Tour card.

Koepka, 29, equalled the Northern Irishman's four-major total the US PGA Championship in May while McIlroy, 30, rounded off the season by winning the FedEx Cup for a second time and being voted PGA Tour player of the year.

McIlroy stoked the fires by saying he used a rivalry mentality to help him win the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake at the end of August.

"He (Koepka) talked about trying to be the dominant player in the game ... and I thought: 'He's going to have to go through me first'," declared McIlroy.

"If that's both of our mentalities going forward, I think that's good for the game.

" McIlroy is only the second player after Tiger Woods to win the season-long FedEx Cup race multiple times As well as the Tour Championship-FedEx Cup double, his season also included victories at The Players Championship and the RBC Canadian Open.

But McIlroy did admit he had been a little surprised to pip Koepka to the Player of the Year accolade, voted for by their fellow PGA Tour professionals.

"I thought maybe Brooks winning the PGA Championship this year was going to be the difference-maker, but you know, the other players thought differently," he said.

Rivalry or not, they will lock horns next at the HSBC-WGC Championship in Shanghai in two weeks with the single-minded Koepka refusing to focus on anybody other than himself.

"I'm not looking at anybody behind me," said Koepka.

"I'm number one in the world. I've got open road in front of me I'm not looking in the rearview mirror, so I don't see it as a rivalry.

"You know if the fans do (call it a rivalry), then that's on them and it could be fun.

"Look I love Rory he's a great player and he's fun to watch, but it's just hard to believe there's a rivalry in golf. I just don't see it."

Related Topics

World Road Brooks Shanghai Jeju South Korea Tiger Woods May August Race Love

Recent Stories

Japan allocates millions in aid for typhoon-hit re ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court to hear sentencing case for 'Washing ..

1 minute ago

Tokyo stocks close higher, tracking US rallies 16 ..

2 minutes ago

Erdogan May Pay Visit to Russia by End of October ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing Vows 'Strong' Response to US Legislation i ..

20 minutes ago

Two policemen killed, 20 children wounded in Afgha ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.