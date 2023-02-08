UrduPoint.com

Riyadh Ready To Pay For New Stadiums In Greece, Egypt To Co-Host World Cup - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 08, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Riyadh Ready to Pay for New Stadiums in Greece, Egypt to Co-Host World Cup - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Saudi Arabia is ready to pay for the construction of football stadiums in Greece and Egypt in exchange for a joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the Politico newspaper reported, citing sources.

According to one of the sources, this proposal was discussed at a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the summer of 2022.

Riyadh is ready to "fully underwrite the costs" faced by Greece and Egypt but in exchange for receiving the right to host 75% of World Cup matches on its territory, the other source added.

The newspaper noted that it was not known whether the Saudi proposal had been accepted.

Joint bids from Spain, Portugal, and Ukraine on the one hand and Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, and Chile on the other would be in competition with Saudi Arabia to host the main football tournament, the report said.

