Rockball Championship From March 22
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Rockball Federation (PRF) would hold the 7th Abdul Razzaq Arain Rockball Championship at Mini sports Complex, Nazimabad, Karachi, from March 22.
According to Secretary General PRF Uma Laila Kulsoom all preparations were ongoing vigorously for the championship.
“Teams from all over Sindh are participating in the championship. The managers' meeting of teams will be held on March 19, in which draw of the championship will be revealed. The rules of the championship will also be informed in the meeting,” she said.
She said the championship would continue till March 23 and prizes will be distributed among winning players at the end of the mega event.
Recent Stories
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today9 minutes ago
-
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services30 minutes ago
-
Scotland recall McDowall for Six Nations finale against Ireland17 hours ago
-
Daly returns for Six Nations title-chasers England against France17 hours ago
-
Scotland recall McDowall for Six Nations finale against Ireland17 hours ago
-
Paris 2024 hopes to be model for lower-carbon Olympics17 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Playoff 1 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win19 hours ago
-
Daly starts for England against France, Tuilagi on the bench19 hours ago
-
Nagelsmann names heavily changed squad for Euro hosts Germany19 hours ago
-
Finger fracture rules Capuozzo out of Italy's showdown with Wales19 hours ago
-
Training session held for home-based workers at Nursing College Baldia Town22 hours ago
-
Bahawalpur Tennis Tournament held23 hours ago