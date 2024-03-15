Open Menu

Rockball Championship From March 22

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Rockball Federation (PRF) would hold the 7th Abdul Razzaq Arain Rockball Championship at Mini sports Complex, Nazimabad, Karachi, from March 22.

According to Secretary General PRF Uma Laila Kulsoom all preparations were ongoing vigorously for the championship.

“Teams from all over Sindh are participating in the championship. The managers' meeting of teams will be held on March 19, in which draw of the championship will be revealed. The rules of the championship will also be informed in the meeting,” she said.

She said the championship would continue till March 23 and prizes will be distributed among winning players at the end of the mega event.

