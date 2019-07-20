UrduPoint.com
Rockets Star Harden Will Skip Basketball World Cup - Report

Muhammad Rameez 47 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 08:40 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Houston Rockets star James Harden is opting out of the basketball World Cup in China, the Houston Chronicle reported on Friday.

Harden, speaking at a charity event, told the newspaper he wants to spend the rest of the NBA off-season preparing to play with a new-look Rockets, who acquired Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook in a trade for Chris Paul this month.

Houston's Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker are currently slated to play for the USA, which will hold a training camp in Las Vegas August 5-9 before the World Cup begins in China on August 31.

Harden's decision comes days after news broke that Anthony Davis -- the former New Orleans Pelicans star who just signed to team with LeBron James at the Los Angeles Lakers -- had withdrawn from consideration for the US World Cup team that will be coached by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

