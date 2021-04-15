Rodon throws 20th no-hitter in White Sox history

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Left-hander Carlos Rodon threw the 20th no-hitter in Chicago White Sox history on Wednesday, striking out seven batters in an 8-0 rout of the Cleveland Indians in the Windy City.

The 28-year-old American lost his bid for a perfect game in the ninth inning after Roberto Perez was hit by a pitch with one out.

Rondon threw a total of 114 pitches in front of the pandemic-limited crowd of 7,100 at Guaranteed Rate Field stadium.

The White Sox have the second most no-hitters in Major League Baseball history behind the Los Angeles Dodgers who have 23.