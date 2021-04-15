UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rodon Throws 20th No-hitter In White Sox History

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:40 AM

Rodon throws 20th no-hitter in White Sox history

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Left-hander Carlos Rodon threw the 20th no-hitter in Chicago White Sox history on Wednesday, striking out seven batters in an 8-0 rout of the Cleveland Indians in the Windy City.

The 28-year-old American lost his bid for a perfect game in the ninth inning after Roberto Perez was hit by a pitch with one out.

Rondon threw a total of 114 pitches in front of the pandemic-limited crowd of 7,100 at Guaranteed Rate Field stadium.

The White Sox have the second most no-hitters in Major League Baseball history behind the Los Angeles Dodgers who have 23.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Cleveland Chicago

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange R ..

8 hours ago

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

8 hours ago

Dr Firdous visits Ramadan Sahulat bazaar

8 hours ago

FIA nets six MEPCO staffers for stealing transform ..

8 hours ago

Syria rejects OPCW report it used chemical weapons ..

8 hours ago

Bordeaux-Begles' trip to Agen postponed after Covi ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.