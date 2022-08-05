RugbyU: 2022 Rugby Championship at a glance

UrduPoint.com

Mbombela, South Africa, Aug 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The 2022 Rugby Championship at a glance ahead of first-round matches on Saturday (all kick-off times GMT): Fixtures 1st round Aug 6 In Mbombela, South Africa South Africa v New Zealand (1505) In Mendoza, Argentina Argentina v Australia (1910) 2nd round Aug 13 In Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa v New Zealand (1505) In San Juan, Argentina Argentina v Australia (1910) 3rd round Aug 27 In Adelaide, Australia Australia v South Africa (0530) In Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand v Argentina (0745) 4th round Sept 3 In Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand v Argentina (0705) In Sydney, Australia Australia v South Africa (0935) 5th round Sept 15 In Melbourne, Australia Australia v New Zealand (0945) Sept 17 In Buenos Aires Argentina v South Africa (1910) 6th round Sept 24 In Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand v Australia (0705) In Durban, South Africa South Africa v Argentina (1505) Points allocation 4: win 2: draw 1: scoring at least three tries more than opponents; losing by fewer than eight points 0: loss without any bonus points Previous champions 2012: New Zealand 2013: New Zealand 2014: New Zealand 2015: Australia 2016: New Zealand 2017: New Zealand 2018: New Zealand 2019: South Africa 2021: New Zealand Note: The 2020 edition won by New Zealand was reduced to three teams as the coronavirus pandemic prevented South Africa taking part Individual records Points 554: Dan Carter (NZL)Tries21: Bryan Habana (RSA).

