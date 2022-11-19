UrduPoint.com

RUSADA Membership Will Not Be Restored Until WADA Conditions Fully Met - WADA Chief

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 19, 2022 | 12:25 AM

RUSADA Membership Will Not Be Restored Until WADA Conditions Fully Met - WADA Chief

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Banka said that the membership of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in the organization would not be restored until all WADA conditions are fully met

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Banka said that the membership of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in the organization would not be restored until all WADA conditions are fully met.

On Friday, the WADA Council in Montreal unanimously re-elected Banka for a second three-year term. In addition to Banka, the vice-president of the organization, Yang Yang, was re-elected for a new term.

The second terms of the president and vice president will begin on January 1, 2023 and will last until the end of 2025.

"WADA will check every condition for the restoration of RUSADA. WADA is not naive, there is no direct faith in the Russian side. The results of the RUSADA audit will be analyzed. The 2021 Code has not been fully integrated into Russian laws. Therefore, RUSADA will not be restored until the conditions are fully met," Banka said during the WADA Council meeting.

Related Topics

World Russia January All

Recent Stories

President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's dea ..

President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's death

32 seconds ago
 Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAP ..

Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAPM

34 seconds ago
 England's Sinckler excited by 'massive occasion' a ..

England's Sinckler excited by 'massive occasion' against All Blacks

35 seconds ago
 IAEA Report on Ukraine 'Incompetent,' Wide Open to ..

IAEA Report on Ukraine 'Incompetent,' Wide Open to Criticism - Russia's Rosenerg ..

38 seconds ago
 Madrid region's public health system on the brink

Madrid region's public health system on the brink

29 minutes ago
 UN calls for more funds to maintain lifesaving res ..

UN calls for more funds to maintain lifesaving response for Pakistan's flood-hit ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.