RUSADA Membership Will Not Be Restored Until WADA Conditions Fully Met - WADA Chief

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Banka said that the membership of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in the organization would not be restored until all WADA conditions are fully met

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Banka said that the membership of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in the organization would not be restored until all WADA conditions are fully met.

On Friday, the WADA Council in Montreal unanimously re-elected Banka for a second three-year term. In addition to Banka, the vice-president of the organization, Yang Yang, was re-elected for a new term.

The second terms of the president and vice president will begin on January 1, 2023 and will last until the end of 2025.

"WADA will check every condition for the restoration of RUSADA. WADA is not naive, there is no direct faith in the Russian side. The results of the RUSADA audit will be analyzed. The 2021 Code has not been fully integrated into Russian laws. Therefore, RUSADA will not be restored until the conditions are fully met," Banka said during the WADA Council meeting.