Russell Left Out Of Scotland Squad As Ritchie Named Captain

Muhammad Rameez Published October 19, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Russell left out of Scotland squad as Ritchie named captain

Racing 92 fly-half Finn Russell has been left out of the Scotland squad for the Autumn Nations Series, while Jamie Ritchie takes over the captaincy

Racing 92 fly-half Finn Russell has been left out of the Scotland squad for the Autumn Nations Series, while Jamie Ritchie takes over the captaincy.

Russell was rested for Scotland's tour of Argentina in July alongside several other players who had featured on the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa the previous year.

But Russell's hopes of a recall were dashed as he was absent from the squad announced by Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend on Wednesday ahead of games against Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina in Edinburgh.

Russell was dropped for Blair Kinghorn in Scotland's final Six Nations match in March after it emerged he was one of six players to have breached team protocol by going out drinking in Edinburgh after returning from their win in Italy the previous weekend.

Then-skipper Stuart Hogg was among the group, all of whom have been selected for this squad with the exception of Russell and Sam Johnson, who suffered a broken jaw while playing for Glasgow at the weekend.

Hogg was also left out of the south America tour and has been replaced as captain by Ritchie, 28, who missed the Test series against Argentina through injury.

Townsend had said while naming his touring squad for south America that the breach of discipline after the Italy game had no bearing on his selection and the issue had been ironed out.

Russell had previously fallen out with Townsend following a similar breach of protocol ahead of the 2020 Six Nations, although the pair had repaired their relationship.

Edinburgh's Kinghorn, Adam Hastings of Gloucester and Glasgow's Ross Thompson will battle for Russell's number 10 role.

Australia international Jack Dempsey has been called up after switching allegiances, while his uncapped Glasgow team-mates Murphy Walker and Stafford McDowall are also included in Townsend's squad.

Back-rower Dempsey won 14 caps for the Wallabies but has been able to join the Scotland set-up under recently introduced World Rugby rules that allow players to change sides following a three-year period of international inactivity.

Scotland open their Autumn Nations Series campaign on October 29 against Australia, whom they beat 15-13 in Edinburgh last year.

The series will finish with a match against Argentina, with Scotland keen to avenge their 2-1 series defeat in July.

Scotland squadForwards: Ewan Ashman (Sale), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow), Dave Cherry (Edinburgh), Andy Christie (Saracens), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Scott Cummings (Glasgow), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Exeter), Richie Gray (Glasgow), Nick Haining (Edinburgh), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh, capt), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (Ulster), George Turner (Glasgow), Murphy Walker (Glasgow), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)Backs: Mark Bennett (Edinburgh), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Adam Hastings (Gloucester), Stuart Hogg (Exeter), George Horne (Glasgow), Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Stafford McDowall (Glasgow), Rufus McLean (Glasgow), Ali price (Glasgow), Cameron Redpath (Bath), Ollie Smith (Glasgow), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow), Ross Thompson (Glasgow), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), Ben White (London Irish)

