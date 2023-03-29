UrduPoint.com

Russia To Continue To Defend Its Athletes, Interact With IOC - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russia will continue to defend the interests of its athletes and interact with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to resolve all issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the IOC recommended international sports federations to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag but not if they support the ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

"Yesterday there was a fairly prompt comment by the Russian Olympic Committee, it was quite exhaustive. Recommendations that were given (by the IOC) contain elements of discrimination, which are unacceptable. As for us, we will continue to defend the interests of our athletes in every possible way, and, of course, contacts with the IOC will continue precisely to protect the interests of our athletes," Peskov told reporters.

