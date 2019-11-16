UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Anti-Doping Agency Opposes WADA's Plans To Soften Punishment For Cocaine Use

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 09:23 PM

Russian Anti-Doping Agency Opposes WADA's Plans to Soften Punishment for Cocaine Use

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) does not support the plans of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to soften the punishment for cocaine use by athletes, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) does not support the plans of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to soften the punishment for cocaine use by athletes, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told Sputnik on Saturday.

WADA is planning to reduce the responsibility of athletes for the use of cocaine. WADA experts will soon compile a list of substances that are often abused outside sports, and cocaine should be on this list. If an athlete proves that he used a substance from this list in the non-competitive period without aiming to improve athletic performance, he or she will be disqualified for just three months.

This period may be reduced to one month if the athlete agrees to undergo rehabilitation.

"RUSADA does not support the mitigation of punishment [for the use of cocaine]," Pakhnotskaya said.

The main objective of the global anti-doping policy is to protect clean athletes and maintain the health of an athlete, she noted.

Related Topics

World Sports Russia May From

Recent Stories

Shehbaz hails Lahore High Court's decision

1 minute ago

PML-N's mind-set towards prime minister is condemn ..

1 minute ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry appeals Laho ..

1 minute ago

HRCP lauds HRWAA,TLHRC for highlighting prevailing ..

1 minute ago

UAE Leaders send condolences to King Salman on dea ..

40 minutes ago

All brick kilns to be shifted on zigzag technology ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.