Russian Artur Beterbiev Defends Unified Light Heavyweight Boxing Titles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) Russian boxer Artur Beterbiev has beaten British fighter Anthony Yarde to retain his World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) light heavyweight titles.

The fight took place on Saturday at Wembley Arena in London and ended with an eighth-round knockdown with 38-year-old Beterbiev taking his 19th victory.

In his 19 fights, Beterbiev now has 19 wins, while 31-year-old Yarde has 22 wins and three losses.