Russian Cross-Country Skier Disqualified From Race After Fracas With Finnish Rival

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Russia's Alexander Bolshunov, the back-to-back Tour de Ski champion and four-time Olympic medalist, was disqualified from Sunday's Cross-Country World Cup relay event in Finland's Lahti after getting involved in a fracas with Finnish rival Joni Maki on the finish line.

The pair were challenging one another in the final stretches for second place in the event, until the Finnish skier appeared to change lanes, blocking the Russian's path and knocking him off balance. Bolshunov lashed out with his pole and collided into Maki after the Finnish skier had crossed the line in second place.

"Due to a tight situation in choosing the lines towards the finish, which triggered an unsportsmanlike behaviour of Bolshunov against Maki, Bolshunov got disqualified and thus the entire Team Russia 1," the International Ski Federation said in a report of the event.

According to Finnish media outlets, Maki injured his arm in the collision and local police received two criminal reports filed in relation to the incident.

Elena Vyalbe, the head of the Cross Ð¡ountry Ski Federation of Russia, told Sputnik on Sunday that her organization stood fully in support of Bolshunov. Vyalbe also criticized Maki's "unsportsmanlike conduct" in changing lanes and blocking the Russian skier's path.

Team Norway 1 took gold at the event in Lahti, followed by Finland 1 in second place. Team Russia 2 was promoted to the bronze medal following the disqualification of Bolshunov and his team.