Russian Men Win Team Gold At World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Wed 09th October 2019

STUTTGART (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) For the first time in its history, the Russian men's gymnastics team won gold medals in the team tournament of the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in the German city of Stuttgart.

The Russian team, which also won the qualification, scored 261.726 points in the finals, followed by the Chinese (260.

729) and Japanese (258.159) athletes.

The Russian team includes David Belyavskiy, Artur Dalaloyan, Nikita Nagornyy, Denis Ablyazin and Ivan Stretovich, with Vladislav Poliashov as backup.

Soviet gymnasts won the team tournament at the 1991 World Championships.

The Russian team has qualified for the Olympic Games when it won silver medals in the last year's world championship in Doha.

More Stories From Sports

