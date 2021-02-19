UrduPoint.com
Russia's FC Krasnodar Defeated By Dinamo Zagreb 2:3 In UEFA Europa League's Round Of 32

Fri 19th February 2021

Russia's FC Krasnodar Defeated by Dinamo Zagreb 2:3 in UEFA Europa League's Round of 32

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Russia's FC Krasnodar has been defeated 2:3 by Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb in UEFA Europa League's round of 32.

The match was held at the Krasnodar Stadium in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar on late Thursday.

Dinamo's goals were scored by forward Bruno Petkovic (15th and 54th minutes of the match) and another forward Iyayi Atiemwen (75th minute), while Krasnodar's goals by forward Marcus Berg (28th minute) and midfielder Viktor Claesson (69th minute).

The second match will take place in Zagreb on February 25.

