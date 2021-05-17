Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov set a world record in the 50 meters backstroke at the European Aquatics Championships in Budapest

Kolesnikov covered the distance within 23.93 seconds in the semifinals and broke his own record (24.00 seconds) set back in 2018.