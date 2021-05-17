UrduPoint.com
Russia's Kolesnikov Sets World Record In 50 Meters Backstroke Swimming At 23.93 Seconds

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:35 PM

Russia's Kolesnikov Sets World Record in 50 Meters Backstroke Swimming at 23.93 Seconds

Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov set a world record in the 50 meters backstroke at the European Aquatics Championships in Budapest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov set a world record in the 50 meters backstroke at the European Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Kolesnikov covered the distance within 23.93 seconds in the semifinals and broke his own record (24.00 seconds) set back in 2018.

