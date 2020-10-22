MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russian football club Lokomotiv Moscow tied the match of the first round of the group stage of UEFA Champions League against Austria's Salzburg.

The match of Group A, held in Salzburg, ended with a score of 2-2.

Lokomotiv's scorers were Eder (19th minute) and Vitali Lisakovich (75). Dominik Szoboszlai (45) and Zlatko Junuzovic (50) scored for the host team.

Lokomotiv will host Bayern Munich in the second round on October 27, Salzburg will play against Atletico Madrid on the same day.