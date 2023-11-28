Ryan Umar, Faizan, Junaid’s winning spree continue in DG Aman Ullah Khan Memorial Tennis

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Ryan Umar, Faizan Afridi and Junaid’s winning spree continued in their respective age group categories in the ongoing DIG Amanullah Memorial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Tennis Championship being played here at Synthetic Courts of the Peshawar sports Complex on Tuesday.

In the U10 category, Ryan Umar Khalil and Faizan Afridi, Junaid Khan and M Shayan Afridi of APS Peshawar in U14 categories qualified for the finals while Hamza Roman in Men’s doubles moved to the top positions.

Shoaib Khan defeated Zakirullah and Inam Gul in the doubles by 6-2 and 6-3 and reached the final while Shaheen Mehmood and Shahid Afridi defeated Uzair Khan and Shahsawar Khan by 6-0 and 6-1 got the honor of playing in the final.

In the ongoing DIG Amanullah Memorial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Championship U10 category Rian Umar Khalil defeated Salar Khan by 2-6, 6-2 and 7-5 (6-6). In the second semi-final, Faizan Afridi defeated Muhammad Hassan by 6-2 and 6-2 to reach the final.

In the U-14 semi-final, Haneed Khan defeated Uzair Khan 6-3 and 6-1 while M. Shayan Afridi qualified for the final by defeating Ahmed Hussain 6-2 and 6-2. On this occasion, President of Provincial Olympic Association, former Provincial Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah was the chief guest along with General Secretary of Provincial Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalil, coaches, Nauman Khan, Zakirullah, Shehryar, Shah Hussain, Roman Gul and Shahid were also present.