Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits postponed to 2021: organisers

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :This year's Ryder Cup golf showdown between Europe and the United States was postponed to 2021 on Wednesday, becoming the latest major sports event disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The PGA of America, Ryder Cup Europe and the US PGA Tour announced the 43rd edition of the biennial matches, which had been set for Whistling Straits in Wisconsin on September 25-27, will instead be staged on September 24-26, 2021.