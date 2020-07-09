UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ryder Cup At Whistling Straits Postponed To 2021: Organisers

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits postponed to 2021: organisers

This year's Ryder Cup golf showdown between Europe and the United States was postponed to 2021 on Wednesday, becoming the latest major sports event disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :This year's Ryder Cup golf showdown between Europe and the United States was postponed to 2021 on Wednesday, becoming the latest major sports event disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The PGA of America, Ryder Cup Europe and the US PGA Tour announced the 43rd edition of the biennial matches, which had been set for Whistling Straits in Wisconsin on September 25-27, will instead be staged on September 24-26, 2021.

Related Topics

Sports Europe United States September Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

1 hour ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

1 hour ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

3 hours ago

France's 'Acquittator' sows controversy as new jus ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.