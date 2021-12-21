UrduPoint.com

Salernitana Out Of Serie A If Not Sold By End Of Year, Says Italian FA Chief

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:14 PM

Salernitana out of Serie A if not sold by end of year, says Italian FA chief

Salernitana's troubles got deeper on Tuesday after Italian football chief Gabriele Gravina said the Serie A club must be sold by the end of the year or be kicked out of the league

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Salernitana's troubles got deeper on Tuesday after Italian football chief Gabriele Gravina said the Serie A club must be sold by the end of the year or be kicked out of the league.

Promoted to Italy's top flight this season, Salernitana immediately fell foul of Italian Football Federation (FIGC) rules because they are owned by Claudio Lotito, who also owns Lazio.

Independent directors were appointed in June to organise the club's sale by December 31 but said last week that they had not received good bids and requested a new deadline.

Serie A clubs unanimously voted on Thursday for a postponement of the deadline until the end of the season, but Gravina said after the final FIGC council meeting of 2021 that there would be no extension.

"There is no new ruling. All I did was read the notary deed which provides for the exclusion of Salernitana from Serie A should the club's shares not be sold," Gravina told reporters.

"I hope Salernitana find a buyer before December 31, otherwise the deed is very clear.

" The news comes as Salernitana announced that they would not travel to Udine for Tuesday evening's Serie A match after positive Covid cases in the club.

Serie A earlier confirmed that Salernitana's match at Udinese will not be postponed despite health authorities in Salerno requesting the squad not leave for northeastern Italy.

Serie A told AFP that the "match remains scheduled" for 1730 GMT on Tuesday and that "it will be the sporting judges who decide" the outcome once the fixture is not be fulfilled.

The game not being called off leaves Serie A open to rows similar to those which surrounded Napoli's shelved trip to Juventus late last year and Lazio's match at Torino in the Spring.

In both cases the home team were at the stadium, ready to play while knowing the opposition would not be arriving, and each time the team originally considered to have forfeited the match were eventually cleared of any wrong-doing.

Related Topics

Football Sale Udine Salerno Italy June December All From Top Juventus Opposition

Recent Stories

GCC-UK Foreign Ministers’ meeting convened to di ..

GCC-UK Foreign Ministers’ meeting convened to discuss key regional, internatio ..

6 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed, President of Angola enhance bila ..

Hamdan bin Zayed, President of Angola enhance bilateral relations, witness signi ..

7 minutes ago
 Bullish Coe rejects talk of Chinese boycott

Bullish Coe rejects talk of Chinese boycott

41 seconds ago
 First SMS auctions for 107,000 euros as NFT

First SMS auctions for 107,000 euros as NFT

43 seconds ago
 No mountain high enough: Study finds plastic in 'c ..

No mountain high enough: Study finds plastic in 'clean' air

44 seconds ago
 US expects January talks with Russia over Ukraine, ..

US expects January talks with Russia over Ukraine, Europe security

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.