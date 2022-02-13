UrduPoint.com

Salman Wins 4th Chairman Wapda Golf Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published February 13, 2022 | 09:20 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan No 1 amateur golfer Salman Jehangir of Wapda clinched the 4th Chairman Wapda Golf Championship trophy here at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Sunday.

In the final round, the fight for the title was a searing one and eager for success were the likes of Qasim Ali Khan, Ahmed Zafar Hayat, Danish Javed and Ahmed Jibran. But from the opening hole, Salman remained committed, resolute and relentless which gave his winning march reliability and a sustaining winning touch.

Wapda's Salman beat his rival Qasim Ali Khan by a margin of two strokes. Qasim Ali Khan had scores of 74, 72 and 77 and a total match aggregate of 223. The third position was secured by Ahmed Zafar Hayat whose aggregate score was 229. These talented ones augmented the combative flow of the championship.

In the net race for honors, Ahmed Jibran (Gymkhana) achieved victory consummately with a net aggregate score of 206 while Danish Javed (Wapda) secured second net and Wajahat Ali Khan (PAF Skyview) finished third. In the amateur section, Salman Jehangir hit the longest drive and Qasim Ali Khan nearest to the pin.

Other main achievers were Col (retd) Asif Mehdi in senior amateur section and Parkha Ijaz in ladies category. The invitational category was well attended and competitors included many foreign diplomats.

Successful ones in this section were Ch M Aslam, Furqan Bucha, Javed Khan, Maj Gen Zawar Hussain, Lt Gen Mian Muhammed Hilal Hussain, Abdul Majid, Shaukat Javed, Col Ikramul Haq and Khalid M Asim.

In veterans event, Tahir Nawazish grabbed first net, Ejaz Malik second and Ch Ghuftar third net. In gross section, Javed Khan bagged first, Mahboob Alam second and A Wajid Sethi third position. In ladies section net, Iman Ali Shah won the first net, Minaa Zainab second and Zaibun Nisa third net. In gross section, Parkha Ijaz finished first, Ghazala Yasmin second and Suneyah Osama third. In seniors net category, Dr Abdul Hamid Awan secured first position, Rashid Akbar second and Ahsan Ghias third. In gross section, Col (retd) Asif Mehdi bagged first, Tariq Mehmood second and Shafiq Bhatti third gross.

At the concluding ceremony, the prizes were awarded to the players by Ch Sarwar, Governor Punjab, along with Mian Misbahur Rehman of Lahore Gymkhana, Lt Gen (retd) Muzzamil Hussain, Chairman Wapda. The ceremony was attended by diplomats of Malaysia, Jordan, Bosnia, Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool, Admiral Muhammad Asif Sindhlia, Lt Gen (retd) Mohammad Hilal Hussain, Toheed Ahmed, Chairperson, British Amateur Golf Association, Shafqat Rana, DG sports Wapda, Mohammad Musharraf Khan, Mohammad Razzaq Gill, General Secretary Sports and participating golfers.

>