UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sam Bennett Grabs Burgos Stage After Late Crash

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:24 PM

Sam Bennett grabs Burgos stage after late crash

Irish rider Sam Bennett grabbed his chance after dodging a mass pile-up with barely a kilometre to go Friday to win the fourth stage of the Tour of Burgos

Roa, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Irish rider Sam Bennett grabbed his chance after dodging a mass pile-up with barely a kilometre to go Friday to win the fourth stage of the Tour of Burgos.

With the pack jostling for position ahead of the anticipated sprint finish up a short slope, Italian Jacopo Guarnieri, the leadout man for French sprinter Arnaud Demare, fell on the final corner, causing chaos.

While his rivals fell, braked or took evasive action, Bennett charged up the hill. The Deceuninck-Quickstep rider finished four seconds clear of his pursuers at the end of the flat 163-kilometre stage from Gumiel de Izan to Roa de Duero.

Demare outsprinted Italian Giacomo Nizzolo for second.

"I was slowed down a lot," said Demare. "I was very close to giving up and then I started again, but Sam Bennett was long gone."With all the pack credited with the same time, young Belgian Remco Evenepoel retained his 18-second lead over New Zealander George Bennett.

On Saturday, the fifth and final stage covers 158km and ends with a sharp climb into Lagunas de Neila.

Related Topics

Young Lagunas Man George Burgos Same Lead Ireland All From

Recent Stories

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

2 hours ago

Cyprus makes masks mandatory in shops as virus cas ..

2 minutes ago

US Intelligence Community Told Congress Russia Med ..

2 minutes ago

Foreigners Flying to Russia Must Have Certificate ..

2 minutes ago

Ship arrives at Gwadar carrying 17000 tons DAP

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.