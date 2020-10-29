Sam Bennett wins Vuelta stage 9, Carapaz still leads

Ireland's Sam Bennett sprinted to victory in the ninth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday, with Richard Carapaz retaining the overall lead

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Ireland's Sam Bennett sprinted to victory in the ninth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday, with Richard Carapaz retaining the overall lead.

Deceunick-Quickstep's Bennett registered his second stage win of this year's race, timing his finish to perfection to edge out Pascal Ackermann and Gerben Thijssen, who came second and third respectively.